ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.25

Press coverage about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ASX LTD/ADR stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. ASX LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $61.07.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

