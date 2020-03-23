Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.60) and the highest is ($1.15). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.03) to ($3.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,649.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $25,308.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49,274 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. 711,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,555. The stock has a market cap of $476.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

