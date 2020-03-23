Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Cut to C$0.20

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.61.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Shares of ATH traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.13. 599,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,932. The company has a market cap of $68.05 million and a PE ratio of 0.27. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$188.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post -0.1248 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.