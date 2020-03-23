Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0002

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a market cap of $3,369.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.