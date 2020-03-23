Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) Insider Jean-Georges Malcor Buys 5,000 Shares

Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) insider Jean-Georges Malcor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.57 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of A$27,850.00 ($19,751.77).

Shares of ALX traded down A$0.93 ($0.66) on Monday, reaching A$4.33 ($3.07). 11,823,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Atlas Arteria Group has a 12 month low of A$4.73 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of A$8.54 ($6.06). The company has a current ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 180.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$7.86.

Get Atlas Arteria Group alerts:

Atlas Arteria Group Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited invests in infrastructure and non-infrastructure assets. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.