ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. 249,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,151. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.22.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.