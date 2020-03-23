Atlas Protocol Market Cap Hits $4.34 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $397,081.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.02666328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00186611 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

