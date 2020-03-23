Atomic Wallet Coin Price Hits $0.0912 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $572,814.14 and approximately $1,050.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00001406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02670589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00187319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,283,916 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

