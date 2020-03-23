AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,699 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $112,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. 96,751,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,518,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.