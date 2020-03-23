AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 3.9% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,076 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,704 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after buying an additional 931,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 96,739,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,506,160. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

