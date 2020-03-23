AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Stanford Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Global Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

