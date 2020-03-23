Augur (REP) Trading Up 24.3% This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Augur has a total market capitalization of $92.87 million and $30.50 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $8.44 or 0.00133197 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Koinex, Cobinhood and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.02667655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00189509 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitBay, Liqui, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Binance, Crex24, Bitsane, DragonEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, AirSwap, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Bitbns, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Kraken, ABCC, BX Thailand, GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit, Koinex, Zebpay, Poloniex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

