Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 16,429.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573,880 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.22% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $72,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. 164,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.42. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUPH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.