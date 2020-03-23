Aurora (AOA) Trading Up 22.7% This Week

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Aurora has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $604,633.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Indodax, CoinEgg and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.59 or 0.04085529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037739 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013013 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Indodax and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.