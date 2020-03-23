Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK opened at $148.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,578,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.