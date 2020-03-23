Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Avalara by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 616,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,155,000 after acquiring an additional 212,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avalara by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 227,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $62.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $95,208.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,720.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

