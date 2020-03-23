Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $48.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,169,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,962,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

