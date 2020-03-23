Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given $20.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aviat Networks an industry rank of 36 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

AVNW opened at $7.50 on Monday. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

