Aviva’s (AV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AV. Investec cut shares of Aviva to an “add” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 502 ($6.60) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 473.91 ($6.23).

AV opened at GBX 219.34 ($2.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 362.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 394.55. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

