Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Avnet by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2,657.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 185,856 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 65,883 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

