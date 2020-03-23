Axa SA (EPA:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axa SA (EPA:CS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.23 ($32.83).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.70 ($34.53) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

AXA stock opened at €13.72 ($15.95) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.50. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

