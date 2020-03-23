Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,979,182 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for 2.9% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.66% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $47,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,829 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 460,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 254,490 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 298,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 533,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,683,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,296. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.