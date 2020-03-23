Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXTA. Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. 543,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,564. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 113,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 460,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 254,490 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.5% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 298,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 533,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.