Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

NYSE:AXTA opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 4,927,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,854,000 after buying an additional 1,538,135 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $4,555,000. Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management now owns 115,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities now owns 50,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 14,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.