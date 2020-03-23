Axe Market Capitalization Hits $1.53 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. Axe has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000633 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001287 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.