Axiom International Investors LLC DE Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,467 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

