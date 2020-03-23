B. Riley Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barrington Research downgraded National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $240.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 161.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

