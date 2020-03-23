B. Riley Comments on Tailored Brands Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tailored Brands in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLRD. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

Shares of TLRD opened at $1.34 on Monday. Tailored Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The firm had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRD. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

