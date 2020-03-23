B. Riley Downgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to Neutral

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,285. The stock has a market cap of $999.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 600,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,528,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

