B. Riley Weighs in on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Guess? in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GES. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Cowen raised Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guess? has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of GES opened at $7.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.67. Guess? has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Guess? by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.