Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Earns Buy Rating from VSA Capital

Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at VSA Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BCN opened at GBX 17.90 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.11. Bacanora Lithium has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53 ($0.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64, a quick ratio of 32.38 and a current ratio of 32.38.

Get Bacanora Lithium alerts:

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.