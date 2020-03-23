BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 163,707 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

