Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 688,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Baidu worth $87,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 113.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 29.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.11. 278,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,415. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.71. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average is $117.58.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

