Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,351 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $163,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 39.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $56.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,902.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,713,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $928.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,977.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,841.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.42.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

