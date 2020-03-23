Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 390,484 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 204.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,484 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $172,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.98. The stock had a trading volume of 988,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $208.31 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

