Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,998 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $99,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.70. The stock had a trading volume of 451,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

