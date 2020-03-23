Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $140,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 230,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,749,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

