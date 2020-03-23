Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,420 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $111,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. 56,460,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,957,120. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

