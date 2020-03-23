Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,909,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,945 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of AbbVie worth $257,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

ABBV traded down $4.32 on Monday, reaching $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,162,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,782,470. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

