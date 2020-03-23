Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of TJX Companies worth $174,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,799,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.22.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

