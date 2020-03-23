Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Visa worth $220,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $11.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.74. 29,680,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,024,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.80 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.27.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

