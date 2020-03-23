Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,629 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $118,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.64. 8,550,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $79.93 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

