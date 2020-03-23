Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,251 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $79,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,797,150. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $10.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.37. The company had a trading volume of 809,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,788. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $200.19 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.81. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

