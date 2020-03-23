Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,405 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,143,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,405 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pfizer worth $201,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.49. 48,783,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,776,668. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

