Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 42,774 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,774 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $143,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

IVV stock traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.71. 14,358,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $228.78 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

