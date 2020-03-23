Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $122,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,510,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,395,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $14.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,054.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,957. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $709.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,377.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.