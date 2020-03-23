Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Ball worth $27,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

