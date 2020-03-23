Ball (NYSE:BLL) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.94. 4,180,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,849,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,877,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,060,000 after buying an additional 139,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,174,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,562,000 after buying an additional 5,409,589 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 91.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,275,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,419,000 after buying an additional 8,716,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

