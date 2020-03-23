Banano (BAN) Trading Up 26.7% This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $326,558.64 and $1,866.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02677810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00189577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,427,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,489,586 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

