Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 639,564 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 639,564 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $100,859,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $137.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

